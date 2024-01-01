rawpixel
Pygmalion and the Image - The Heart Desires (1878) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones. Original…
Pygmalion and the Image - The Heart Desires (1878) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3828403

View CC0 License

