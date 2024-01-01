rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828430
King Cophetua and the Beggar Maid - Cartoon Study (1883) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

King Cophetua and the Beggar Maid - Cartoon Study (1883) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3828430

View CC0 License

King Cophetua and the Beggar Maid - Cartoon Study (1883) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More