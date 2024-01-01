rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828513
Quest for the Holy Grail - Study for The Attainment (1894) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones.
Quest for the Holy Grail - Study for The Attainment (1894) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3828513

View CC0 License

