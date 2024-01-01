https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828513Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQuest for the Holy Grail - Study for The Attainment (1894) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3828513View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 381 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1110 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3998 x 1268 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3998 x 1268 px | 300 dpi | 29.04 MBFree DownloadQuest for the Holy Grail - Study for The Attainment (1894) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More