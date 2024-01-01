rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828552
The Entombment (1879) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3828552

View CC0 License

