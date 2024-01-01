rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3829413
Cupid and Psyche - Palace Green Murals - Psyche receiving the Casket from Proserpine (1881) painting in high resolution by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cupid and Psyche - Palace Green Murals - Psyche receiving the Casket from Proserpine (1881) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3829413

View CC0 License

Cupid and Psyche - Palace Green Murals - Psyche receiving the Casket from Proserpine (1881) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More