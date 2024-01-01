rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3829532
The Perseus Series - Study of Perseus in Armour for The Finding of Medusa painting in high resolution by Sir Edward…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Perseus Series - Study of Perseus in Armour for The Finding of Medusa painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3829532

View CC0 License

The Perseus Series - Study of Perseus in Armour for The Finding of Medusa painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More