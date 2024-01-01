rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3829753
Study for the Failure of Gawain from the Holy Grail Tapestries (1893) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward…
Study for the Failure of Gawain from the Holy Grail Tapestries (1893) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3829753

