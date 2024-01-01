https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3829872Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCupid and Psyche - Female Nude - Two Studies (1865–1867) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3829872View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 982 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2863 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3272 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3272 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 74.92 MBFree DownloadCupid and Psyche - Female Nude - Two Studies (1865–1867) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More