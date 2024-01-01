rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3829872
Cupid and Psyche - Female Nude - Two Studies (1865–1867) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones.
Cupid and Psyche - Female Nude - Two Studies (1865–1867) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3829872

View CC0 License

