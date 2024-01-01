rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3830875
Paul Cézanne's Apples on a Sideboard (1900–1906) still life painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3830875

View CC0 License

