https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3830881Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaul Cézanne's The four seasons (1860) famouse painting. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3830881View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6143 x 7679 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6143 x 7679 px | 300 dpi | 269.95 MBFree DownloadPaul Cézanne's The four seasons (1860) famouse painting. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More