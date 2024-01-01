rawpixel
Paul C&eacute;zanne's Rooftops (1898) townscape painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
Paul Cézanne's Rooftops (1898) townscape painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

