https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3830989Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaul Cézanne's Rooftops (1898) townscape painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3830989View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 893 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2604 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6919 x 5148 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6919 x 5148 px | 300 dpi | 203.86 MBFree DownloadPaul Cézanne's Rooftops (1898) townscape painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More