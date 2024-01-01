https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831040Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHenri de Toulouse–Lautrec, Bouquet of Violets in a Vase (1882) still life painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3831040View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 950 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2770 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6325 x 7993 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6325 x 7993 px | 300 dpi | 289.32 MBFree DownloadHenri de Toulouse–Lautrec, Bouquet of Violets in a Vase (1882) still life painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More