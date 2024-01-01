rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831133
Paul C&eacute;zanne's Curtain and Fruit (1898) still life painting. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Paul Cézanne's Curtain and Fruit (1898) still life painting. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3831133

View CC0 License

Paul Cézanne's Curtain and Fruit (1898) still life painting. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More