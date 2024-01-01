rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831287
Paul Cézanne's The four seasons (1860) famous painting. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Paul Cézanne's The four seasons (1860) famous painting. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID : 
3831287

View CC0 License

Paul Cézanne's The four seasons (1860) famous painting. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

