Flower wedding background, aesthetic border design vector, remixed from vintage public domain images More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 32.7 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpi