Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3836226SaveSaveOrganic products badges set psd for food marketing campaignsMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 59.26 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Arvo by Anton KoovitDownload Arvo fontIM Fell English by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell English fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontGloria Hallelujah by Kimberly GesweinDownload Gloria Hallelujah fontDownload AllSaveDownloadOrganic products badges set psd for food marketing campaignsMore