Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3836238SaveSaveMade in nature sticker vector for healthy diet food marketing campaignMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Asap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontSaveDownloadMade in nature sticker vector for healthy diet food marketing campaignMore