Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3837143SaveSaveVintage blue floral plate vector, remixed from artworks by Margaret StottlemeyerMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 30.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage blue floral plate vector, remixed from artworks by Margaret StottlemeyerMore