AdjimaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3837170SaveSaveFlower hand drawn illustration psd, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2143 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 50.67 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2143 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadFlower hand drawn illustration psd, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMore