katieFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3837786SaveSaveInvitation card template for baby showerMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 13.96 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2428 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3469 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDownload AllSaveDownloadInvitation card template for baby showerMore