AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3837792SaveSaveWedding invitation card template vector flower designMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 9.05 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2428 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3469 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWedding invitation card template vector flower designMore