TvzsuPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3838516SaveSavePoster template vector abstract gradient style setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 13.32 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 841 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2453 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3505 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadPoster template vector abstract gradient style setMore