SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3838745SaveSaveChristmas poster template vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 15.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 841 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2453 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3504 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas poster template vector setMore