AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3838966SaveSaveBusiness card template vector leafy style setMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 1.58 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontArchivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontDownload AllSaveDownloadBusiness card template vector leafy style setMore