Anna Roser is also from Boise, last year she hiked the Pacific Crest Trail and decided she wanted to try and find a job outdoors, which lead her to ICC. She hopes to one day get into the Forest Service or Wildlife management, and likes having a job she actually feels proud of, and is excited to go to everyday.

Sees conservation as a way for people to have safe access to the outdoors while keeping ecosystems in place.



Idaho Conservation Crew Building a Mountain Bike Flow Trail at the Bogus Basin Ski Resort on the Sawtooth National Forest. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from Flickr