rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Forest Service (source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3840704Smokey Balloon 1Photo taken at the “Eyes to the Sky” Balloon festival held at Salina, Utah in June 2012. Photo by Kreig…Save

Smokey Balloon 1
Photo taken at the “Eyes to the Sky” Balloon festival held at Salina, Utah in June 2012. Photo by Kreig Rasmussen. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Editorial use only 
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Smokey Balloon 1
Photo taken at the “Eyes to the Sky” Balloon festival held at Salina, Utah in June 2012. Photo by Kreig Rasmussen. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from Flickr

More