AdjimaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3841226SaveSaveFlower background aesthetic border vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 22.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadFlower background aesthetic border vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMore