katiePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3841305SaveSaveInstagram sale ad template vector abstract style setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 45.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontChivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Chivo fontMeddon by Vernon AdamsDownload Meddon fontDownload AllSaveDownloadInstagram sale ad template vector abstract style setMore