SasiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3841538SaveSaveSale Facebook story template vector abstract style setMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 42.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2991 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 4273 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontJosefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontAbril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSale Facebook story template vector abstract style setMore