marinemyntFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3841740SaveSaveMobile wallpaper template vector fruit pattern background setMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 15.68 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1026 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2992 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 4274 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontComfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontShrikhand by Jonny PinhornDownload Shrikhand fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMobile wallpaper template vector fruit pattern background setMore