Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3843184SaveSaveVintage angel pattern vector background, angel playing on bells, remixed from artworks by Sir Edward Coley Burne–JonesMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 25.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadVintage angel pattern vector background, angel playing on bells, remixed from artworks by Sir Edward Coley Burne–JonesMore