Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3844989SaveSaveJohannes Vermeer’s Young Woman with a Pearl Necklace (ca. 1663–1665) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1031 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3008 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4500 x 5236 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4500 x 5236 px | 300 dpi | 134.85 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadJohannes Vermeer’s Young Woman with a Pearl Necklace (ca. 1663–1665) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More