rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3845023Johannes Vermeer&rsquo;s The Girl with a Wineglass (ca. 1658&ndash;1662) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…Save

Johannes Vermeer’s The Girl with a Wineglass (ca. 1658–1662) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Johannes Vermeer’s The Girl with a Wineglass (ca. 1658–1662) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More