Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3845023SaveSaveJohannes Vermeer’s The Girl with a Wineglass (ca. 1658–1662) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1011 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2948 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4691 x 5570 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4691 x 5570 px | 300 dpi | 149.55 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadJohannes Vermeer’s The Girl with a Wineglass (ca. 1658–1662) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More