Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3845024SaveSaveJohannes Vermeer’s Young Woman Seated at a Virginal (ca. 1670–1672) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1062 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3098 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3740 x 4225 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3740 x 4225 px | 300 dpi | 90.45 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadJohannes Vermeer’s Young Woman Seated at a Virginal (ca. 1670–1672) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More