AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3845188SaveSaveButterfly gold design element psd, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 116.98 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadButterfly gold design element psd, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMore