Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3845237SaveSaveJohannes Vermeer’s The Wine Glass (ca. 1658 –1660) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1036 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3022 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5333 x 4604 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5333 x 4604 px | 300 dpi | 140.52 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadJohannes Vermeer’s The Wine Glass (ca. 1658 –1660) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More