AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3846452SaveSaveFlower background dark border vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 48.65 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadFlower background dark border vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMore