AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3846616SaveSaveFlower background, aesthetic poster vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 65.73 MBVectors can scale to any size.Poster JPEG 3508 x 4962 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3508 x 4962 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadFlower background, aesthetic poster vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMore