BusbusPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3847247SaveSaveAbstract Instagram post template vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 5.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontBebas Neue by Ryoichi TsunekawaDownload Bebas Neue fontDownload AllSaveDownloadAbstract Instagram post template vector setMore