Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3847950SaveSaveGustav Klimt's Portrait of Margaret Stonborough-Wittgenstein (1905) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 595 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1256 x 2531 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1256 x 2531 px | 300 dpi | 18.22 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGustav Klimt's Portrait of Margaret Stonborough-Wittgenstein (1905) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More