Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3847993SaveSaveGustav Klimt's Portrait of Johanna Staude (1917-1918) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 838 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2024 x 2900 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2024 x 2900 px | 300 dpi | 33.62 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGustav Klimt's Portrait of Johanna Staude (1917-1918) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More