Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3847995SaveSaveGustav Klimt's Portrait of Maria Munk (1917-1918) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 574 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1650 x 3448 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1650 x 3448 px | 300 dpi | 32.59 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGustav Klimt's Portrait of Maria Munk (1917-1918) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More