Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848003SaveSaveGustav Klimt's Allee at Schloss Kammer (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3181 x 3181 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3181 x 3181 px | 300 dpi | 57.94 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGustav Klimt's Allee at Schloss Kammer (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More