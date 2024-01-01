Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848012SaveSaveGustav Klimt's The Dancer (1916–1918) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 562 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1639 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2024 x 4323 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2024 x 4323 px | 300 dpi | 50.1 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGustav Klimt's The Dancer (1916–1918) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More