Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848048SaveSaveGustav Klimt's Attersee (1900) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5656 x 5656 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5656 x 5656 px | 300 dpi | 183.09 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGustav Klimt's Attersee (1900) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More