Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848055SaveSaveGustav Klimt's Schubert at the Piano II (1899) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3200 x 2191 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3200 x 2191 px | 300 dpi | 40.15 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGustav Klimt's Schubert at the Piano II (1899) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More