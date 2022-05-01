Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848084SaveSaveGustav Klimt's Rosebushes under the Trees (1905) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1196 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3489 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5838 x 5857 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5838 x 5857 px | 300 dpi | 195.7 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGustav Klimt's Rosebushes under the Trees (1905) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More