Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848181SaveSaveMichelangelo Buonarroti's Fresco in the Sistine Chapel (1508-1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 575 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1677 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4096 x 1963 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1963 px | 300 dpi | 46.04 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadMichelangelo Buonarroti's Fresco in the Sistine Chapel (1508-1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More