The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848256SaveSaveRaphael's The Agony in the Garden (ca. 1504) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1016 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2963 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3772 x 3193 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3772 x 3193 px | 300 dpi | 68.95 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadRaphael's The Agony in the Garden (ca. 1504) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More