National Gallery of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848264SaveSaveRaphael's Saint George and the Dragon (ca. 1506) famous painting. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 921 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2687 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3144 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3144 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 73.72 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadRaphael's Saint George and the Dragon (ca. 1506) famous painting. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More